Babar Azam pips Virat Kohli to become second highest T20I run-scorer

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during third T20I against Australia - X/@TheRealPCB

HOBART: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam on Monday, surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to secure the second spot in the list of all-time leading run-scorer in the men’s T20 Internationals.

The Pakistan stalwart achieved the landmark with his 41-run knock during Pakistan’s seven-wicket defeat in the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia here at Bellerive Oval.

Babar now has 4192 runs in the format, four more than Kohli’s 4188, while former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is still at the top with 4231 runs.

Furthermore, the Pakistan star now needs 40 more runs to become the all-time leading run-getter by replacing Sharma, who alongside Kohli, called time on his T20I career after India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 title victory.

Besides Babar, current white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan is the only other Pakistani batter among the Top 10 batters with most runs in the format.

Notably, Babar, who relinquished Pakistan’s white-ball captaincy ahead of the white-ball tour of Australia, had a forgetful outing with the bat as the right-handed batter only managed 80 runs in the three-match ODI series.

Babar’s inability to score big continued in the recently-concluded T20I series as he registered the scores of three in each of the first two T20Is before his record-breaking 41-run knock in the final fixture.

Most runs in men’s T20Is

Rohit Sharma: 4231

Babar Azam: 4192

Virat Kohli: 4188

Paul Stirling: 3655