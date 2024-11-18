Aqib Javed appointed as Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, announced the appointment of former pacer Aqib Javed as the interim head coach of the men’s white-ball teams.

According to the cricket board, Aqib will coach the national white-ball sides until the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, slated to run from February 19 to March 9.

The PCB further shared that Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the national men’s selection committee during his stint as the interim white-ball head coach and will be assigned with additional responsibilities after the multi-national tournament.

“During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament,” shared PCB in a statement.

Aqib’s first assignment as the interim head coach will be the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will then tour South Africa for as many white-ball matches.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from 8-14 February.

The cricketing body further shared that it will begin the search for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of Champions Trophy.

The position was vacated after Gary Kirsten’s untimely resignation, just days before the team’s departure to Australia.

As a result, the PCB roped in full-time red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie for white-ball coaching on an interim basis for the ongoing Australia tour.