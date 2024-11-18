Mohammad Rizwan donates gloves, jersey to SCG Museum

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (M) poses for a picture after donating his shirt and wicketkeeping gloves to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Museum -Facebook/SydneyCricketGround

SYDNEY: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan donated his wicketkeeping gloves and playing jersey to the renowned Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Museum on Saturday.

The white-ball captain made the donation after Pakistan’s narrow 13-run defeat in the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia on Saturday.

The SCG Museum’s management expressed its gratitude to Rizwan for his generous act and acknowledged the importance of the prized possessions in enhancing the museum’s collection and celebrating the sport’s history.

“Thank you, Mohammad Rizwan,” SCG posted on Facebook.

“Following Saturday’s T20 International against Australia, Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan donated a pair of his keeping gloves and a playing shirt to the Sydney Cricket Ground museum.”

Pakistan-born Multicultural Ambassador for Cricket Australia (CA), Kamil Khan, was present at the occasion of camaraderie between the two cricket-playing nations.

He thanked the SCG museum for acknowledging Pakistan captain Rizwan and shared it was an honour to witness Pakistan’s cricketing spirit being celebrated at an iconic stage.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for acknowledging our captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and for preserving this special moment in the SCG museum,” Khan stated.

“It’s truly an honor to see Pakistan’s cricketing spirit celebrated on such an iconic stage. Grateful for this recognition of our team and captain.”

Prior to Rizwan, Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam donated his bat, which he used during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final against England, to the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground’s (MCG) Long Room.