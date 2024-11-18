Jahandad Khan eyes Glenn Maxwell’s wicket on debut

Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) presents national cap to Jahandad Khan (L) - PCB

HOBART: Pakistan’s Jahandad Khan has set his sights on the prized scalp of experienced batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as he gears up for his international debut in the third T20I of the three-match series against Australia.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Jahandad shared his excitement on earning his maiden cap of the national team and recalled his cricketing journey, started eight years ago from Ayub Park Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi.

“Representing Pakistan is everyone’s dream. I am delighted that my dream is fulfilled today,” said Jahandad.

“I started my cricketing journey eight years ago from Ayub Stadium and faced a lot of challenges. I even left cricket in disappointment once but my coach Mubeen motivated me to continue.

“Then I played a lot of cricket. I played PSL and first-class cricket.”





The all-rounder further shared his willingness to contribute to the team in every possible way and revealed his plans for the debut.

“Strive would be to lead my team to success with my performance. I would try to get the top-order Australian batters out and also to get the wicket of Genn Maxwell,” Jahandad concluded.

For the unversed, Jahandad replaced frontline pacer Naseem Shah, who alongside Mohammad Rizwan, was rested for the aforementioned fixture.

Pakistan’s playing XI for second T20I against Australia: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem.