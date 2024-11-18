Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Australia in third T20I

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and Australia's Josh Inglis at the toss for the third T20I - PCB

HOBART: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third T20I of the three-match series here at Bellerive Oval here on Monday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan make two changes to their lineup, including their regular captain Mohammad Rizwan, who sits out for Haseebullah Khan, while Australia are unchanged.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Australia have come face to face 27 times in T20Is with both teams winning 13 fixtures each, while one match ended in no result.

Matches 27, Pakistan 13, Australia 13, No Result 1



FORM GUIDE

Pakistan had entered the T20I series with momentum in their favour as the touring side recently secured a historic come-from-behind ODI series victory over Australia.

The visitors, however, could not deliver alike performance in T20Is as they were blown away in the rain-reduced opening fixture before succumbing to a narrow 13-run defeat in the second match, which ended their hopes of sealing the T20I series.

The green shirts have now lost three out of their previous five T20Is, while Australia lost one.

Pakistan: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Australia: W, W, NR, L, W