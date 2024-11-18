Rizwan sits out as Pakistan unveil playing XI for third Australia T20I

Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan - AFP

HOBART: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, unveiled the playing XI for the third T20I of the three-match series against Australia with white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan being rested.

In Rizwan’s absence, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha will lead the national team in the fixture, where they will look to avoid the series whitewash. The cricketing body confirmed that Rizwan is not suffering from an injury.

Young wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan, who failed to make a cut into the national team’s lineup for the second T20I, will keep the wickets in the last match of the series.

Besides Rizwan, frontline pacer Naseem Shah was the other notable absentee. He has been replaced by all-rounder Jahandad Khan, who will be making his international debut.

Pakistan’s playing XI for second T20I against Australia: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem.