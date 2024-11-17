Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement plans after record-breaking Portugal win

Is Ronaldo retiring? -Reuters

Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, broke silence on his retirement plans after a UEFA Nations League victory over Poland on Friday.

Ronaldo’s Portugal thwarted Poland 5-1 and secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Nations League.

With this victory, Ronaldo bagged his 132nd victory in internationals, surpassing his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who claimed 131 with Spain.

Meanwhile, in the post-match conversation with the reporters, the five-time Ballon d’Or opened up about his retirement plans.

"I just want to enjoy [myself]," he said. "Plan for retirement? if it has to happen, in one or two years ... I don't know. I'm turning 40 soon.

"I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don't feel motivated, I will retire."

The 39-year-old further revealed that he has no plans to pursue a career in coaching and might consider other options after retiring from the sport.

"I don't see myself managing a team; that's not in my plans," he said. "My future lies in other areas outside of football, although time will tell what happens."

Following their comprehensive victory against Poland, Portugal is set to play their last group match of the Nations League against Croatia on Monday.

However, the side will be without their star forward, who has left the national squad to join his club, Al Nassr.