Hobart’s weather update ahead of third Pakistan-Australia T20I

HOBART: The third T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia, scheduled at the Bellerive Oval is likely to remain unaffected by the rain.

As per the weather forecast, the temperature is expected to be around 8°C, with only minimal chances of precipitation during the match, scheduled to begin at 7pm (AEST).

In addition, low clouds will cover the sky with winds blowing from the west at 13km/h.

With negligible likelihood of rain, the match is not expected to be disrupted.

Earlier today, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan squad reached here for the final T20I fixture against the hosts.

The touring side, who registered a historic victory in the three-match ODI series, failed to deliver alike performance in the first two T20Is.

Pakistan were blown away in the rain-reduced opening fixture on Thursday before succumbing to a narrow 13-run defeat in the second T20I in Sydney.

For the unversed, Australia have already acquired an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-match series.

PAK vs AUS T20I squads

Pakistan: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Jahandad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mathew Short, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.