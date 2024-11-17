Shadab Khan poses with Champions Trophy as trophy tour begins

Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan poses with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning all-rounder Shadab Khan posed with the prestigious title during the launch of the highly-anticipated trophy tour here at Pakistan Monument on Saturday.

Shadab was a part of the Pakistan's squad that thrashed India in the blockbuster final and clinched their maiden title in 2017.



He played a pivotal role in the team's successful campaign, taking four wickets - out of which two came in the final - and scoring 14 runs in one innings.

After its unveiling at the aforesaid landmark, the trophy was taken to iconic Faisal Mosque.



After Islamabad, the trophy is scheduled to tour Taxila and Khanpur on Sunday, Abbottabad on November 18, Murree on November 19 and Nathiagali on November 20. The Pakistan-leg of the trophy tour will conclude in Karachi on November 25.

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar will accompany the trophy during its tour to Pakistan.

"After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations," ICC said in a statement.

After its stay in Pakistan, the prestigious trophy will embark on an international tour, starting on November 26 from Afghanistan, and visit each participating nation. The silverware will remain in India from January 15 to 26 before returning to host country Pakistan.

Here is the complete route for trophy tour:

November 16 — Islamabad, Pakistan

November 17 — Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

November 18 — Abbottabad, Pakistan

November 19 — Murree, Pakistan

November 20 — Nathia Gali, Pakistan

November 22 to 25 — Karachi, Pakistan

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 — event start in Pakistan