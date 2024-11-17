Pakistan’s Ali Haider shrugs off injury to complete Bangkok Marathon

Ali Haider celebrating his achievement. -Author

BANGKOK: Pakistan’s marathon runner Ali Haider defied a knee injury to complete the Bangkok Marathon, featuring 921 runners from all over the world.

The marathon runner sustained a knee injury while preparing for his first international marathon competition.

Despite picking up the injury, Ali participated in the competition and maintained a pace of seven minutes per kilometre.

However, as the time proceeds, the pain took a toll on Ali’s pace, which dropped significantly to 10 minutes per kilometre.

But the runner kept on and displayed astounding resilience and determination to amass the finishing line in in six hours, five minutes, and three seconds.

Upon completing the 42-kilometre-long marathon with an average pace of eight minutes and 39 seconds per kilometre, Ali revealed that the pain was so severe that he had to continue the race while limping.

Courtesy of his unwavering determination, the athlete secured 731st position out of 921 runners.