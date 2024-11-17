Ahmed Shehzad calls for 'top-order change' after Pakistan's defeat to Australia

Pakistan's opener Ahmed Shehzad. -Screengrab/GeoNews

SYDNEY: Pakistan's Test opener Ahmed Shehzad demanded a change in the national men’s T20I team’s top-order after a narrow 13-run defeat in the second fixture of the three-match series against Australia here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 148-run target, the green shirts got off to a disastrous start as they lost four wickets inside 10 overs with just 44 runs on the board.

The dismal start eventually barred the touring side to chase down the total as they eventually fell short by 13 runs despite fighting knocks by Usman Khan and Muhammad Irfan Khan at the backend.

This prompted to an animated response from Test opener Shehzad, who called for a change in the team’s top-order, highlighting its inability to score boundaries in the first 10 overs.

"No boundaries in the first 10 overs, and you think about winning a game? We are still stuck in the past. Embarrassing performance by Pakistan against the current Australian side," Shehzad wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The right-handed opener also questioned white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan’s scratchy 16-run knock from 26 deliveries in the run chase.

"16 on 26, Rizwan as a captain, you cannot afford to do that. We need a change in our top order. It's tough to be [a] bowler in this Pakistan side. Another loss for Pakistan," he added.

Shehzad, however, praised the efforts of emerging batters Irfan and Usman, alongside bowlers Sufiyan Muqeem and Haris Rauf.

“Some fight by youngsters, Irfan & Usman. In the bowling department by Sufiyan and Haris,” wrote Shehzad.

For the unversed, Australia lead the three-match T20I series against Pakistan 2-0, with the final fixture scheduled to take place in Hobart on Monday.