Aqib Javed likely to become Pakistan's white-ball head coach





LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to appoint national selector Aqib Javed as the head coach of the national men’s white-ball team, sources said on Sunday.

According to the details, the cricket board is considering Javed for the role, with the upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe most likely be his first assignment as the Pakistan head coach.

Considering the white-ball team’s packed scheduled – commencing with white-ball matches against Zimbabwe, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is from 24 November to December 5 – a decision in this regard is expected soon, sources further revealed.

Aqib Javed, who is currently a part of PCB’s selection committee, emerged as the frontrunner due to his vast coaching experience, bolstered by his successful stints with domestic teams and franchise cricket.

The development came in the wake of Gary Kirsten’s untimely resignation from the role, just days before the team’s departure to Australia.

As a result, the PCB roped in Jason Gillespie for the role on an interim basis for the ongoing Australia tour.

A few days after Gillespie’s appointment as Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach, reports emerged that the PCB is considering to hand the former Australian pacer a full-time role.

Gillespie, however, rested the rumours by expressing his disinterest in assuming the role on full-time basis.

“I’ve only taken over white-ball format coaching on an interim basis. I am not keen on coaching permanently in the white ball format at the moment,” Gillespie told Australian media in Melbourne.

“I did not apply for the full-time white-ball coaching.

"I love coaching, but I don’t believe I can spend 11 months away from home. I also don’t think I could mentally handle it,” he stated, highlighting his need to spend ample time with his family.