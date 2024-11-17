Malir Dolphins beat FB Area Tigers to clinch KPL Season 2 title

Malir Dolphins clinch Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 title - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: Sohail Khan’s bowling masterclass led Malir Dolphins to edge past FB Area Tigers by just one run and clinch the Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 title here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Sohail, who went for 34 runs in his first three overs, had a stiff task to defend just nine runs against set batters Khalid Latif and Tehseen Shahid in the final over.

The right-arm pacer delivered an astounding performance as he dismissed both set batters and successfully defended nine runs to power his side to an enthralling victory.

Khalid remained the top-scorer for the Tigers with a 28-ball 49, followed by Tehseen, who made 45 from 36 deliveries.

The next-best contribution came from Shah Raza, who scored a swashbuckling 17 off just six deliveries.

Sohail was the standout bowler for the Dolphins, registering commendable bowling figures of 3/41 in four overs, while Hanif Khan made one scalp.

Batting first, the Dolphins accumulated 156/8 in the allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a combined effort from their batters.

Haris Ali Khan top-scored for the Dolphins with a cautious 29 off 34 deliveries, while Lal Kumar made 28 in 22 balls.

Meanwhile, Sohail also made handy contribution with the bat as he scored a brisk 27 off 20 deliveries, showcasing his all-round capabilities, which earned him the Player of the Match award in the KPL Season 2 final.



For the Tigers, Sohail Tanvir and Asad Akhtar bagged two wickets each.