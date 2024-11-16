Shadab's all-round exploits, Imam's ton headline fourth round of QeAT

Rawalpindi's Shadab Khan (L) and Multan's Imam-ul-Haq (R) during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2024 - PCB

Rawalpindi Region’s Shadab Khan’s all-round brilliance and Multan Region’s Imam-ul-Haq’s 13th first-class century were the highlights of the final day of the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2024-25.

Shadab, who registered a half-century and a five-wicket in the first innings of his side’s fourth-round match against Bahawalpur Regions, took another four wickets to finish with brilliant match figures of 9/204.

Despite his all-round brilliance, Rawalpindi had to settle for a draw against Bahawalpur.

Rawalpindi were set a target of 302 in the remaining 56 overs. In pursuit of the target Rawalpindi were 140-1 before they slipped to 166-6.

After a flurry of wickets, Atif Khan and Aqib Shah faced a combined total of 76 balls to negate the odds of Bahawalpur making further inroads.

On the other hand, Test opener Imam, whose last appearance in the format came in December 2023, delivered a batting masterclass and scored a fighting century in Multan’s second innings against Peshawar.

Imam top-scored for Multan with a well-crafted 105 from 144 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six.

He also scored a half-century in the first innings of the match that ended in a draw.

At Gohati Cricket Stadium in Swabi, Sialkot were made to follow-on by Lahore Blues but the match ended in a draw.

At the start of the day, Sialkot were bundled out for 263 after continuing from their overnight score of 225-7 with Mohammad Waleed scoring his maiden first-class century.

He scored 109 off 206 balls with the help of 15 fours and three sixes.

Waleed backed his century with a defiant 19-run knock, which took Sialkot to 185-4 in 61 overs and a nine-run lead while following-on.



After the conclusion of an eventful fourth round, the fifth round of the tournament will kick off from November 19.