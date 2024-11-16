Pakistan's Muhammad Hassan Usmani wins Ashgabat Open Tennis Tournament

Pakistan's U14 Tennis player Muhammad Hassan Usmani - PTF

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muhammad Hassan Usmani claimed the Ashgabat Open Tennis Tournament title, defeating the second seed Suleyman Hudayberdiyev of Turkmenistan in the final in straight sets, conceding just one game.

Competing in the Under-14 category, Usmani entered the tournament on a wildcard and delivered a stellar performance throughout the competition. He began his campaign by upsetting the eighth seed

Kerimgeldi Velibegov in the pre-quarterfinal, followed by a victory over the fourth seed Aly Geldyev in the quarterfinal.

In the final, Usmani dominated Hudayberdiyev with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory.



This was only ninth game of Usmani’s career while Suleyman came to this experience of 62 games in his career.



However, the Pakistani youngster displayed remarkable dominance over his experienced opponent to win his seventh international match.

Over the course of five consecutive undefeated matches, Usmani won 10 sets while dropping only one, with an overall game score of 65-22, showcasing his exceptional form and skill.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation’s President, Aisam ul Haq, the Ashgabat Open proved to be a great platform for Usmani to showcase his potential, and the youngster made an impactful mark in international junior tennis.