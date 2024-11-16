WATCH: Shaheen Afridi slams bat in anger after getting out for a duck

Shaheen Afridi expressed frustration against Australia. -AFP

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi's was left frustrated with his dismissal in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Pakistan’s run chase when Shaheen, who came out to bat at No.8 while his side was reeling at 106/6, failed to contribute and was cleaned up by Adam Zampa.

The left-handed batter attempted a wild slog off Zampa towards the mid-wicket region but failed to catch up with the quick pace of the delivery and ended up being castled.

As a result, Shaheen was left frustrated and slammed his bat on the ground immediately after being dismissed.

On the bowling front, Shaheen conceded 39 runs in his four overs and failed to take any wicket.

The left-arm pacer had a disappointing start to his spell as Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk charged on him from the word go, smashing 21 runs off his first over.

Shaheen, however, made a brilliant recovery as he gave away only 18 runs in his remaining overs.