Haris Rauf becomes Pakistan’s joint-leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Haris Rauf celebrating his new milestone against Australia. -AFP

SYDNEY: Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf on Saturday, drew level with all-rounder Shadab Khan as the joint-leading wicket-taker of Pakistan in T20Is.

Haris achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s 13-run defeat in the second T20I against Australia here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The speedster ran through the Australian batting unit with a four-wicket haul, which took his T20I wickets tally equal to that of Shadab (107).

Notably, Haris amassed the milestone in just 72 innings, while Shadab achieved the feat in 96 innings.

Haris Rauf: 107 wickets in 72 innings

Shadab Khan: 107 wickets in 96 innings

Shahid Afridi: 97 wickets in 96 innings

Shaheen Afridi: 96 wickets in 72 innings

Furthermore, Haris’s match figures of 4/22 in four overs were the best by a touring bowler in T20Is in Australia, surpassing legendary Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekra, who registered 4/31 in 2017.

Haris Rauf: 4/22 in Sydney, 2024

Nuwan Kulasekara: 4/31 in Geelong, 2017

Krunal Pandya: 4/36 in Sydney, 2018

Chris Woakes: 3/4 in Canberra, 2022

Tim Southee: 3/6 in Sydney, 2022