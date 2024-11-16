ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025’s trophy tour schedule

ICC Champions Trophy. -AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, announced the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025’s trophy tour, set to kick off from Islamabad today.

On the opening day of the tour, the trophy will be showcased at iconic landmarks in Islamabad, including Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque and Pakistan Monument.

After Islamabad, the trophy is scheduled to tour Taxila and Khanpur on Sunday, Abbottabad on November 18, Murree on November 19 and Nathiagali on November 20. The Pakistan-leg of the trophy tour will conclude in Karachi on November 25.

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar will accompany the trophy during its tour to Pakistan.

"After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations," ICC said in a statement.

After its stay in Pakistan, the prestigious trophy will embark on an international tour, starting on November 26 from Afghanistan, and visit each participating nation. The silverware will remain in India from January 15 to 26 before returning to host country Pakistan.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event.

"We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world," he said.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” he added.

Here is the complete route for trophy tour:

November 16 — Islamabad, Pakistan

November 17 — Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

November 18 — Abbottabad, Pakistan

November 19 — Murree, Pakistan

November 20 — Nathia Gali, Pakistan

November 22 to 25 — Karachi, Pakistan

November 26 to 28 — Afghanistan

December 10 to 13 — Bangladesh

December 15 to 22 — South Africa

December 25 to January 5 — Australia

January 6 to 11 — New Zealand

January 12 to 14 — England

January 15 to 26 — India

January 27 — event start in Pakistan