FB Area Tigers, Malir Dolphins qualify for KPL Season 2 final

FB Area Tigers' Sohail Tanvir celebrates a wicket - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: FB Area Tigers edged past Clifton Lions, while Malir Dolphins thumped DHA Cougars here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Friday and qualified for the Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 final.

In the first semi-final of the tournament, Ali Ishaq’s 75-run knock, coupled with Wasim Ali’s four-wicket haul led the Tigers to a narrow six-run victory over the Lions.

Batting first, the Tigers got off to a shaky start as they lost Shah Raza (two), Arbaz Khan (seven) and Sohail Tanvir (12) early.

Following the slump, Wahaj Riaz joined Ali at the crease and launched an astounding recovery.

Ali top-scored for the Tigers with a 61-ball 75, followed by Riaz, who made 46 not out off 31 deliveries.

Tariq Khan was the standout bowler for the Lions, picking up three wickets, while Salman Mirza struck twice.

In response, the Lions could accumulate 157/9 in the allotted 20 overs despite Nasir Nawaz’s quickfire 32 runs up the order.

Middle-order batter Khuzaima Bin Tanvir top-scored with a run-a-ball 40 but his efforts were not enough to take his side over the line.

Wasim Ali led the bowling charge for the Tigers with 4/19 in his four overs, followed by Sohail Tanvir, who claimed two wickets.

In the second semi-final of the KPL Season 2, Sohail Khan’s 3/17 and an unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket between Haris Ali Khan and Lal Kumar steered the Dolphins to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Cougars.

Batting first, the Cougars amassed 155/5 despite anchoring half-centuries from Ali Raza and Deedar Azeem.

Deedar top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 41 deliveries, while Ali made 58 not out from 54 balls.

Chasing a modest 156, the Dolphins knocked the winning runs on the second delivery of the final over.

Top-order batter Bahadur Ali top-scored with a 23-ball 39, followed by Haris and Kumar, who scored unbeaten 30 and 35 respectively.

The highly-anticipated final of the KPL Season 2 will be played at the same venue on Saturday.