Australia win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in second T20I

Pakistan make one change to their lineup as Sufiyan Muqeeem replaces Haseebullah Khan

By Web Desk
November 16, 2024
Australia's captain Josh Inglis and Pakistan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan are in for the toss - X/@TheRealPCB_Live

SYDNEY: Australia have won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan make one change to their lineup as left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem replaced Haseebullah Khan, while Australia are unchanged.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Australia have come face to face 26 times in T20Is with the green shirts boasting a slightly dominant record, winning 13 fixtures, compared to the baggy green’s 12, while one match ended in no result.

Matches 26, Pakistan 13, Australia 12, No Result 1

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan, who made their first appearance in the format since their disastrous ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, succumbed to a disappointing 29-run defeat in the rain-hit series opener on Thursday.

In a match that was reduced to seven overs per side, Pakistan bowlers were dominated by Glenn Maxwell, whose 19-ball 43 powered Australia to a formidable total of 93/4.

In response, Pakistan’s batting unit struggled to catch up with the fast-paced run chase and were restricted to 64/9 in the allotted overs.

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Australia: W, NR, L, W, W 

