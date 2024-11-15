India object Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour in Pakistan: report

India criticise the Trophy tour in Pakistan. -ICC

KARACHI: In another attempt to disturb the smooth proceedings of Champions Trophy related events in Pakistan, the Indian authorities have, reportedly, raised objection on the event’s trophy tour in Pakistan, which is set to be kicked off from Saturday.

While the Indian media has been propagating since Friday afternoon that ICC has asked the PCB to change the schedule of Champions Trophy 2025’s trophy tour, there is no official word from the cricket’s governing body.

The PCB on Thursday, had announced the trophy tour from 16th in Islamabad and said that the trophy would be taken to scenic places like Hunza, Skardu, Murree and Muzaffarabad.

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," PCB had posted on its social media accounts.

The 'Trophy Tour' is a part of the global body's promotional exercise with multiple city visits as per discussions with the host country.

According to reports from Indian media, the Indians had objected to some of the venues on the trophy tour.

The ICC didn’t make any comment on the development till filing of this story but one official on condition of anonymity said that the ICC events team was in consultation with PCB regarding arrangement of the trophy tour.

It is understood that the trophy tour schedule, announced by the PCB, was not made without a go-ahead from the ICC and relevant officials.

Another source in Islamabad confirmed that the ICC champions Trophy’s trophy tour was planned in consultation and with the approval of the ICC.

“The PCB had not unilaterally finalized the trophy tour schedule,” sources said.

“PCB has always worked in collaboration with the ICC and its commercial partners in the best interest of the sport,” said the source privy to the developments.

The source also confirmed that the PCB is already in discussions with the ICC on how to proceed with the trophy tour to ensure the Champions Trophy is continued to be promoted in Pakistan.

“The trophy tour will start in Islamabad on 16 November and is scheduled to conclude on 24 November,” it said.