Pakistan's squad for Junior Hockey Asia Cup announced

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) selection committee on Friday, unveiled an 18-member squad for the Junior Hockey Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off on November 26 in Muscat, Oman.

Hanan Shahid will lead the national side, with Sufiyan Khan serving as his deputy.

The squad was confirmed after a one-day trial, held under the supervision of the newly-formed selection committee, comprising Danish Kaleem, Kashif Javed and Mohammad Khalid.

The selection committee’s member Danish revealed that the top six teams in the tournament will qualify for the Junior World Cup.

Considering the aforementioned qualification scenario, Pakistan have high chances to secure a spot in the global event.

Pakistan's squad for Junior Asia Cup

Goalkeepers: Ali Raza, Faizan Janjua

Players: Sufiyan Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Bilal Aslam, Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Zain, Wasim, Sami, Zakariya Hayat, Mohammad Imad, Hanan Shahid (Captain), Mughira, Rana Waleed, Hamza Fayaz, Basharat, Qayyum Dogar, and Saifullah.