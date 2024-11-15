Pakistan likely to make one change to playing XI for second Australia T20I

Naseem Shah likely to sit out as Pakistan opt spin advantage in second T20I. -Instagram/@inaseemshah

After an unwanted start to the ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia, Pakistan are expected to make some significant changes in their lineup for the forthcoming second T20I, slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 16.

In the series opener on Thursday, Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire knock, followed by a combined bowling effort, led Australia to a convincing 29-run victory over Pakistan.

Chasing a daunting 94-run target in seven overs, Pakistan only managed 64/9.

On the bowling front, Naseem Shah gave an underwhelming performance as he conceded 37 runs in two overs and claimed only one wicket.

The touring side have several pace options with the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi in their arsenal and thus Naseem could be left out for the upcoming clash against the home side.

Additionally, the SCG's conditions typically favours spin.

As a result, wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem is likely to make his T20I debut.

Pakistan's probable Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman (vc), Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem