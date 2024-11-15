US calls for ‘sports diplomacy’ amid India’s refusal to tour Pakistan

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel duirng a press briefing. — YouTube/@StateDept

WASHINGTON: In a surprising turn of events, the United States has urged the two neighboring countries India and Pakistan to adopt “sports diplomacy” as it connects people.

US State Department’s deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, stated this while responding to a query about Pakistan-India relations' affecting the big sports event.

“Sports is certainly a potent and connecting force. This department really prioritises the role that sports diplomacy has in connecting people. It is something that I know is incredibly important to the US State Department," he said.

The world of cricket is under a dilemma regarding the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to stubbornness of Indian cricket board and their government.

Patel also said since it was something between India and Pakistan so it was certain for them to speak, whether it be through sports or other means.

“I will let them speak to their own bilateral relationship. Certainly not something for us to get in the middle of…,” he maintained.

According to a recent update, the ICC has asked the BCCI to provide written justification for its decisions to not travel to Pakistan for the forthcoming multi-nation event.

Sources further reveal that the ICC is expected to include the ninth-ranked team as a replacement if India fail to give a valid reason for their decision.