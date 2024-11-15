WATCH: ‘You can’t make other teams suffer,’ Amir on India’s stubbornness

Mohammad Amir speaks against India's stubbornness. -AFP

Pakistan’s pacer Mohammad Amir opined about the ongoing controversy between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the left-arm pacer called the BCCI’s decision a “loss of cricket”.

“This is the loss of cricket, and this shouldn’t have happened. You can’t make other teams suffer because of one team. It would be better to keep India out of the tournament and add another team in their place. It is kiddish to refuse to play in Pakistan when other teams are ready to compete here,” Amir said.

As per sources, PCB showed concerns to the ICC in its letter after India refused to travel across the border for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in February next year.

Amir criticised the idea of bringing politics into the sport and urged ICC to take action against this.

“There should be a rule in place where ICC has the authority to take strict action against a member board of their government who interferes in cricketing matters. Otherwise, every other team will say they will not travel here and there,” the Pakistani pacer said.

In addition, the 32-year-old bowler stated that the national board is not going to accept India’s demands and is expected to take a strong stance to resolve the issue.

“It seems the PCB is not going to fall in line this time as Mohsin Naqvi is the country’s interior minister, and he is not going to let Pakistan suffer after spending millions on the upgrades of the stadiums,” he said.

According to a recent update which came Wednesday, the ICC has asked the BCCI to provide written justification for its decisions to not travel to Pakistan for the forthcoming multi-nation event.

Sources further revealed that the ICC is expected to include the ninth-ranked team as a replacement if India fail to give a valid reason for their decision.