Ronaldo shares training photos ahead of Portugal-Poland Nations League clash

Ronaldo expresses excitement ahead of UEFA Nations League clash against Poland. -Instagram/cristiano

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo urged his national squad to set their sights on victory as they prepare to face Poland in their fifth UEFA Nations League match on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Al Nassr striker shared a carousel of photos featuring himself practicing with his teammates ahead of the match, scheduled to take place at the Estadio do Dragao in Lisbon.

“Focused on the win!” he captioned the post.

It is worth noting that the Portugal squad faced disappointment at Euro 2024, suffering a defeat in a penalty shootout against France in the quarter-finals.

Despite this setback, Ronaldo and Co. have made a strong comeback in the UEFA Nations League, winning three of their four matches.

On the other hand, Poland failed to secure a single victory at Euro 2024, pickin up their only point against France as they crashed out in the group stages.

Additionally, Poland are without a win in their last three games, including a disappointing 3-1 defeat when they hosted Portugal.

The Poles have failed to win any of their last five head-to-heads against this opponent.