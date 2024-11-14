'ICC is BCCI now,' says Sethi amid Champions Trophy row

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi - PCB/File

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi lambasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) influence amid the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the Champions Trophy, slated to be played in Pakistan.

Sethi, who was in charge of the PCB at the time when India’s refusal to visit Pakistan – resulting in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 being played under a hybrid model, asserted that Jay Shah’s due appointment as the ICC chairman has increased BCCI’s influence on the apex cricketing body.

"ICC is very weak and will never stand against BCCI because ICC depends on the revenue of BCCI," said Sethi during an interview with a local news channel.

“ICC is not ICC anymore. ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman ICC," he claimed.

The former PCB chairman then went on to call for the discussions between the governments of the two neighbouring countries, stating the Indian team will head to Pakistan immediately after receiving the go-ahead from their government.

“Debate between ICC, PCB and BCCI is useless. The discussion should be held between governments of Indo-Pak. Indian Cricket Team will run towards Pakistan the moment [it is] given permission by Government of India,” Sethi stated.

"Incase, Government of Pakistan contacts Narendra Modi then there is possibility that the latter would allow the Indian Cricket Team to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy,” he added.



It is pertinent to mention that the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following the BCCI's refusal to send its team to Pakistan.

In response, the PCB, according to sources, wrote a letter to the ICC and sought answers to a few critical questions.

Sources indicate that the PCB has asked the ICC when the BCCI informed them that the Indian cricket team would not participate in the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The PCB has also requested a copy of the written communication from the BCCI explaining their reasons, so these can be reviewed.

Another question raised by the PCB is how the ICC has responded to the BCCI's refusal to send their team.