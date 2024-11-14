ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ‘trophy tour’ to begin on November 16

An undated picture of the ICC Champions Trophy - AFP

Despite the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the trophy tour for the eight-team tournament is all set to kick off on November 16,

According to the details, the prestigious silverware has been brought from Dubai to Islamabad, two days prior to the scheduled commencement of the trophy tour.

The nine-day tour, set to begin from Skardu, also include a visit to K2 base camp. The trophy tour will cover the host cities of the tournament – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – as well.

Notably, it would be the first instance that an ICC event’s trophy tour will be held before the announcement of the tournament’s schedule, which is typically unveiled four months ahead of the kick off date.

Earlier today, it was reported that the broadcasters are pushing the ICC for immediate announcement of the Champions Trophy’s schedule.

The schedule for the highly-anticipated tournament was due to be announced earlier this week but the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal resulted in the delay.

According to the sources, the broadcasters, who secured the broadcasting rights for a record $3 billion until 2027, were assured a cycle that includes blockbuster Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue.

However, India’s stubbornness has jeopardized the entire situation and with no clear timeframe for the schedule announcement, the broadcasters are facing huge financial losses.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC is currently in a ‘catch-22’ due to India’s stubbornness and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) firm stance against the proposed hybrid model.