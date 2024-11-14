Pakistan Shaheens beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ in first four-day match

Pakistan Shaheens' Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Suleman - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Suleman and Ali Zaryab scored anchoring half-centuries and led Pakistan Shaheens to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka ‘A’ on the final day of the first four-day match here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 222, the Shaheens raced to victory in just 53 overs, courtesy of a match-defining third-wicket partnership between Suleman and Zaryab.

The Shaheens had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers – skipper Mohammad Huraira (9) and Abdul Faseeh (22) – with just 32 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Suleman and Zaryab joined hands and registered an anchoring 158-run partnership, which put the home side in touching distance.

The pair was on course to steer Shaheens over the line but Wanuja Sahan cleaned up Suleman to cause a stir in the run chase.

Suleman remained the top-scorer in Shaheens’ second innings with 86 off 129 deliveries, featuring 11 boundaries.

Coming out to bat at No.5, with Shaheens requiring 32 runs for the victory, Haider Ali smashed two sixes and a four to seal the victory. He remained unbeaten with a 14-ball 19.

Meanwhile, Zaryab returned unbeaten with a 125-ball 83, laced with 11 fours.

Earlier, Test pacer Khurram Shahzad took the last Sri Lanka ‘A’ wicket on just the fourth delivery of the final day without allowing the opposition to add to their overnight score of 364.

Shahzad finished with brilliant match figures of 9/102.