Champions Trophy: India’s stubbornness creates more issues for ICC

Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot with Pakistan's skipper behind the stumps - ICC

India's refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 has added to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) difficulties as the broadcasters are pushing the apex cricketing body for immediate announcement of the tournament’s schedule.

The schedule for the highly-anticipated tournament was due to be announced earlier this week but the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal resulted in the delay.

According to the sources, the broadcasters, who secured the broadcasting rights for a record $3 billion until 2027, were assured a cycle that includes blockbuster Pakistan-India clashes, which typically generate the highest viewership and revenue.

However, India’s stubbornness has jeopardized the entire situation and with no clear timeframe for the schedule announcement, the broadcasters are facing huge financial losses.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC is currently in a ‘catch-22’ due to India’s stubbornness and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) firm stance against the proposed hybrid model.

Sources revealed Tuesday that the PCB has written a letter to the ICC and sought answers to a few critical questions.

The details indicate that the PCB has asked the ICC when the BCCI informed them that the Indian cricket team would not participate in the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The PCB has also requested a copy of the written communication from the BCCI explaining their reasons, so these can be reviewed.

Another question raised by the PCB is how the ICC has responded to the BCCI's refusal to send their team.

Sources suggest that after obtaining answers to these questions, the PCB plans to seek legal advice and consult with the government for guidance in formulating its next steps.

However, sources have also stated that if India indeed refuses to send its cricket team to Pakistan and the ICC accepts this refusal, the PCB will categorically refuse to play any matches against the Indian cricket team during the Champions Trophy under any circumstances.