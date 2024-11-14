AUS vs PAK: Toss for the T20I series opener delayed due to rain

Covers are firmly placed at The Gabba, Brisbane - X/@cricketcomau

BRISBANE: The toss for the opening T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia has been delayed due to rain here on Thursday.



According to the details, it has been drizzling here since last night and more rain is expected to pour down.



The covers are firmly place at the square of The Gabba with darks clouds looming.

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and Australia have come face to face 25 times in T20Is with the green shirts boasting a slightly dominant record, winning 13 fixtures, compared to Australia’s 11, while one match ended in no result.

Matches 25, Pakistan 13, Australia, No Result 1

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan enter the T20I series with momentum in their favour as the visitors recently registered their first series victory in Australia across formats since 2017.

However, their recent performances in the shortest format say otherwise.

Pakistan are playing their first match since their dismal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, which saw them crashing out from the group stage of the tournament for the first time due to their gut-wrenching defeats against the USA and arch-rivals India.

Australia, on the other hand, are fresh from a 3-0 routing of Scotland and a 1-1 stalemate against fierce rivals England.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

Australia: NR, L, W, W, W