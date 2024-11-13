Shahid Afridi calls for ‘global unity’ amid Champions Trophy debate

Shahid Afridi invites India for Champions Trophy. -Instagram/@safridiofficial

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi joined the ongoing debate surrounding Champions Trophy 2025 by sharing his opinion on social media.

The ex-cricketer invited all the nations to come to Pakistan for the multi-nation tournament, citing the example of Olympics and called for unity in the sport of cricket as well.

"Cricket is at a crucial crossroads, facing perhaps one of its greatest challenges since the late 1970s. Now is the time to put differences aside and let the game unite us. If countries once divided by history can come together in the Olympic spirit, why can’t we do the same for cricket - and for the Champions Trophy?" Afridi wrote on X.

"As stewards of this game, we owe it to cricket to keep egos in check and focus on its growth and spirit," he added.

"I hope to see every team in Pakistan for CT25, to experience our warmth and hospitality, and to leave with unforgettable memories that transcend the field," Afridi added to his statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan.

In response, the PCB, according to sources, wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek answers to a few critical questions.

Sources indicate that the PCB has asked the ICC when the BCCI informed them that the Indian cricket team would not participate in the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The PCB has also requested a copy of the written communication from the BCCI explaining their reasons, so these can be reviewed.

Another question raised by the PCB is how the ICC has responded to the BCCI's refusal to send their team.

Meanwhile, the white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan urged the decision lies with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but assured the Indian team of a warm welcome if they cross the border for the multi-national tournament.