AUS vs PAK: Brisbane weather forecast for T20I series opener

The Gabba Stadium in Australia. -Reuters

BRISBANE: Following their victory against Australia in the ODI series, Pakistan are all set to play their inaugural match of the T20I series against the hosts on Thursday here at The Gabba.

As per the forecast, a minor flood is expected to attack the region that could lead to potential disruptions.

The temperature range from 32°C to 38°C is anticipated.

In addition, there is 77% likelihood of precipitation and a 22% risk of heavy showers.

Meanwhile, the hosts eye a strong comeback against the Rizwan-led side after facing a setback in the ODI series.

The clash will kick off at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Weather forecast in Brisbane:

1pm (local time): 55% chance of rain

2pm (local time): 12% chance of rain

3pm (local time): 8% chance of rain

4pm (local time): 8% chance of rain

5pm (local time): 8& chance of rain

PAK vs AUS T20I squads

Pakistan: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Jahandad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mathew Short, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.