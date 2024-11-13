Cristiano Ronaldo honoured with Platinum Quinas Award

Ronaldo awarded Platinum Quinas trophy. -X/@selecaoportugal

LISBON: Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the prestigious Platinum Quinas trophy at Portuguese Football Federation's (FPF) Quinas De Ouro event here on Monday.

The star-studded event was organized by the FPF, in collaboration with the Professional Football Players' Union (SJPF) and the National Association of Football Coaches (ANTF).

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luís Montenegro was in attendance alongside FPF President Fernando Gomes, who hailed Ronaldo as an excellent ambassador for the country.

"The most prestigious trophy is the Platinum Quinas, and if there is an ambassador for Portugal who deserves it, it is undoubtedly Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Gomes.

“He has served the Portuguese national team for over 20 years. If there is someone who has demonstrated love for representing the Portuguese team, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. An outstanding ambassador who feels the jersey and feels Portugal,” he added.

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer with 133 goals in 213 matches, recalled his journey from making his debut at the age of 18 to earning more than 200 caps for Portugal.

"It is an honor to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning. Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work,” said Ronaldo.

At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap. Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? A round number, three digits, and then I started thinking about 150, 200, and it’s a tremendous feeling,” he added.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner highlighted Portugal’s potential not only in football but in other sports as well before calling Gomes ‘the best president’.

"We have everything: stadiums, magnificent coaches, potential in these players, and the stars that we have. Not just in football, but in other sports. Fernando Gomes is the best president we have ever had," he concluded.