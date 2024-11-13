Batters lead Sri Lanka’s fightback against Pakistan Shaheens

Sri Lanka A's Wanuja Sahan and Sonal Dinusha - PCB

RAWALPINDI: A combined batting effort helped Sri Lanka ‘A’ to secure a 221-run lead over Pakistan Shaheens at stumps on the penultimate day of the first four-day match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At the close of play, the touring side had amassed 364/9, with set batter Sonal Dinusha and Vishwa Fernando at the crease.

Earlier in the day, the visitors resumed their second innings from 77/1, through set batters Nipun Dhananjaya and Ahan Wickramasinghe.

The duo could add 10 runs to their overnight second-wicket partnership as both perished in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 87/3.

Wickramasinghe scored 53 off 95 deliveries, while Dhananjaya made a gritty 28.

Skipper Pasindu Sooriyabandara then joined forces with Pavan Rathnayake and made a strong recovery by putting together a 126-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The strong stand was followed by a middle-order collapse, which included the dismissals of both set batters Rathyanake and Sooriyabandara, resulting in Sri Lanka ‘A’ slipping from 213/3 to 226/7.

Rathyanake scored a brisk 60 off 69 balls, while Sooriyabandara made a 95-ball 64.

Following the slump, No.9 batter Wanuja Sahan and Dinusha pulled Sri Lanka ‘A’ out of trouble by adding 130 runs for the eighth wicket.

Sahan remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka ‘A’ with a sensational 73 off 99 deliveries, while Dinusha was unbeaten with a 125-ball 62 when the Stumps were called.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Test pacer Khurram Shahzad bagged four wickets, while Kashif Ali and Mohammad Suleman bagged two each.