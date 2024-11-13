Mohammad Rizwan extends warm welcome to India for Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan breaks silence amid Champions Trophy debate. -Reuters

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday, extended a warm welcome to the Indian cricket team if they tour Pakistan to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rizwan, set to lead Pakistan for the first time in a T20I series, was asked to give his verdict on the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the eight-team tournament.

In response, the wicketkeeper batter urged the decision lies with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but assured the Indian team of a warm welcome if they cross the border for the multi-national tournament.

“KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them. This is not our decision; this is PCB’s decision. Whatever decision will take place, hopefully they will all discuss and take the right call. But we are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them,” Rizwan said.

Earlier this week, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was questioned by a fan in South Africa regarding his team’s reluctance to visit Pakistan.

“Why aren’t you coming to Pakistan?” a fan asked.

To this, the 34-year-old responded with a smile: “It’s not in our hands.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Champions Trophy 2025 is at a standstill following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan.

In response, the PCB, according to sources, wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek answers to a few critical questions.

Sources indicate that the PCB has asked the ICC when the BCCI informed them that the Indian cricket team would not participate in the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The PCB has also requested a copy of the written communication from the BCCI explaining their reasons, so these can be reviewed.

Another question raised by the PCB is how the ICC has responded to the BCCI's refusal to send their team.