Pakistan hold training session for first T20I against Australia

Pakistan's T20I squad ahead of the training session for first T20I against Australia - PCB

BRISBANE: Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia took part in a robust training session at The Gabba here on Friday.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national cricketers were seen training in the nets at full potential. The squad also participated in several fielding drills, which included catching practice.

Pakistan will enter the T20I series with momentum in their favour as the visitors recently registered their first series victory in Australia across formats since 2017.

After leading the team to a historic achievement in his first assignment, Pakistan’s newly-appointed white-ball captain has set his sights on registering a 3-0 clean sweep over Australia in the T20I series.

In a dressing room speech on Tuesday, the skipper told his teammates that if they play as a unit then they have every chance to not only beat Australia in the upcoming series but to whitewash them.

“No one was hoping that the team would beat Australia in Australia. We played like a unit and if we keep doing that, we will whitewash them in T20Is,” Rizwan said.

It is pertinent to mention that the first T20I between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to take place on November 14 here at The Gabba.

The second T20I will be played on November 16 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, followed by the final fixture on November 18 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pakistan’s T20I squad for Australia tour: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.