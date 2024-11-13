ICC launches 'refreshed' visual identity of Champions Trophy

An undated picture of ICC Champions Trophy - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a new visual identity for the upcoming men’s and women’s Champions Trophy events, marking the return of the prestigious tournament after an eight-year hiatus.

The new identity, showcased in a launch video, includes a new unconventional typographic logo and design elements, which, according to the ICC, is inspired by cricket’s unique language and culture. The video also highlights the logo of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan.

“The newly created visual identity is a digital-first vibrant expression, deliberately challenging the status quo, with an unconventional typographic logo which sets the tone for the look – bold and loud, confident and fun,” said an ICC statement.

“It has been designed to be agile, distinctive, and expressive, it’s inspired by the language of cricket; from the unique and integral words that describe the game, to the shouts when a wicket falls, to the name of each superstar that appears on the back of their kit. Both the verbal and written words are an integral part of the sport and that is celebrated through the brand,” the statement added.

It also features Pakistan’s iconic truck art, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage as it prepares to host the men’s event in 2025.

The men’s ICC Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan next year, the first edition since 2017. The women’s Champions Trophy, in a T20 format, will debut in 2026, hosted by Sri Lanka.

The development came when the apex cricketing body is in a ‘catch-22’ situation after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought explanations over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to the host country.