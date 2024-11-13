Babar Azam donates his Test jersey to Usman Khawaja Foundation

Babar Azam (R) presents his Test jersey to Usman Khawaja (L) - Reporter

BRISBANE: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam donated his game-worn Test jersey to Usman Khawaja Foundation here at The Gabba on Wednesday.

According to the details, Babar’s jersey will be sold in auction with the proceeds being donated to the Australian opener’s charity.

The left-handed opener thanked Babar for his goodwill gesture and revealed that the latter was keen to support him in the initiative.

"Babar has been great! He texted me not long ago when he heard the announcement when we with Cricket Australia. 'Usman, can I do anything to help? I'd love to donate one of my T20I final jerseys?' (narrating Babar's text message). He's got a Test shirt that he wanted to donate. Babar Azam, obviously one of the great Pakistani cricketers. I really appreciate your support and help," shared Khawaja while being interviewed alongside Babar.

Khawaja further shared his plans to link his foundation with The Gabba Test annually, aiming to follow The McGrath Foundation, which has been a part of the Sydney Test since 2025, focused to educate young Australian women on breast cancer.

"We've got the pink Test in Sydney. We're trying to make the Usman Khawaja Foundation a part of the Gabba Test. I didn't speak English [when arriving in Australia from Pakistan as a child]. Cricket broke down the barriers for me. I never felt isolated when I played sport," stated Khawaja.



For the unversed, Khawaja, who is of Pakistan's descent, established the foundation in a bid to assist youth from rural, immigrant, remote and low-socio economic backgrounds through educational and cricket related programmes.