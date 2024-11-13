Mohammad Rizwan breaks silence on opening pair for Australia T20Is

Pakistan's white-ball captain addresses a media talk ahead of first T20I against Australia - PCB

BRISBANE: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday, commented on the potential opening pair for the upcoming three-match away T20I series against Australia, scheduled to commence on November 14.

Rizwan, while addressing the media here at The Gabba, was probed about Pakistan’s lineup for the first T20I and the opening pair for the series.

The wicketkeeper batter, in response, revealed that the playing XI has been kept as ‘a secret’ for now, while highlighted the team’s emphasis on sticking to the best available options, in regard to the opening pair.

"There’s been a lot of talk about the playing XI, but we’ve kept it a secret for now because there are some things I want to keep to myself. Once the decisions are finalized, we’ll share them,” said Rizwan.

“As for the opening, we always aim to stick with what’s working best, while also focusing on areas that need improvement. I always try to consult with others and make decisions that are in the best interest of Pakistan, whatever the situation may be,” he added.

The right-handed batter, who is set to lead a fresh-look Pakistan squad, acknowledged the void created by the absence of senior players like Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed, but remained focused on fielding the best XI from the current lot of players.

"The names you've mentioned, it's not easy to fill the gap they have left. You can’t replace them overnight; it takes time. All four have contributed a lot to the team, and it's hard to say how long it will take to fill their roles in the Pakistan lineup fully,” Rizwan remarked.

“Hopefully, with time, especially in T20s, we’ll find the right balance. But right now, our focus is on the current series and how we can field the best XI. We’re working on it and have something in mind for that."

Pakistan’s T20I squad for Australia tour: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan