PSB warns PFF Normalisation Committee over 'breach of mandate'

A general view of the Pakistan Football Federation headqurters. — PFF website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday, issued a stern warning to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) regarding recent actions, which PSB found beyond NC’s mandate.

PSB’s response came after the NC announced that an Extraordinary Congress meeting will take place on November 19 in Lahore to discuss amendments to the PFF Constitution

According to the sources, the Congress was focused on necessary amendments to align the PFF's election procedures with FIFA’s directives, according to a letter sent by PFF to various departments.

The NC, under the leadership of Chairman Haroon Malik, was originally tasked with overseeing daily operations, club registration and holding free and fair elections.

The PSB, however, argued that the NC is currently moving toward taking on legislative responsibilities, which might turn it into a de facto governing body.

Consequently, in a letter addressed to NC Chairman Haroon Malik, the PSB termed the decision to call the Congress Meeting without consulting the PFF President or other provincial association representatives, as unlawful.

The Sports Board further pointed out that Malik has been presenting himself as the ‘President of Pakistan Football Federation’ in official communications, a role, which PSB found, was assumed without FIFA’s mandate.

The PSB concluded the letter with a warning, stating if the NC does not adhere to its defined mandate, the matter could be escalated to FIFA.