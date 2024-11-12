Shamsi among five players signed by Qalandars for Global Super League

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi - AFP

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars signed five top cricketers including South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite for the inaugural edition of the Global Super League (GSL), scheduled to commence on November 26.

Shamsi and Brathwaite will be joined by England’s trio of Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, and Luke Wells.

Sameen Rana, Lahore Qalandars' owner warmly welcomed the new signings and expressed his confidence that their experience will lead the side to success in the GSL.

“I am excited to welcome this talented group of foreign cricketers to the Lahore Qalandars family.

“We are confident that their experience will help guide the Qalandars to success in the Global Super League. The competition in Guyana will be fierce, but we are determined to represent Pakistan with pride and deliver a performance our fans can be proud of.”

Qalandars’ newly-appointed head coach Darren Gough was upbeat by the signings, stating Brathwaite’s experience, coupled with the talents of Rossington, Abell, Wells and Shamsi, would form a balanced team.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the international players we’ve brought into the squad for the Global Super League.

“Carlos Brathwaite’s experience and all-round abilities, combined with the talents of Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, and Tabraiz Shamsi, make for a strong team. I’ve always believed in the importance of a balanced squad, and we have that in abundance with this group. I’m excited to work alongside them, and hopefully, we can bring home another trophy for the Qalandars.”

The Qalandars will start their GSL 2024 campaign in the curtain-raiser against Guyana Amazon Warriors on November 26.

The five-team T20 competition also includes Hampshire Hawks from England’s T20 Blast, Rangpur Riders from the Bangladesh Premier League, and Victoria, the Australia state team.

Each team will play the others once in a round-robin format, with 11 matches in total, culminating with a final on December 7 between the top two teams.