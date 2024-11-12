Batters keep Pakistan Shaheens ahead of Sri Lanka ‘A’

Pakistan Shaheens in action against Sri Lanka 'A' - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Fighting half-centuries from Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir and Ali Zaryab powered Pakistan Shaheens to a substantial 143-run first innings lead over Sri Lanka ‘A’ on the second day of the first four-day match here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side, resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 66/2, were bowled out for 258 in 82.1 overs.

The Shaheens had a shaky start to the day as Mohammad Suleman and Haider Ali returned to the dug out in the 32nd over with the scoreboard reading 90-4.

Following the back-to-back blows, Ali and Hussain Talat dug deep and knitted a cautious 42-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Vishwa Fernando broke the budding stand by getting rid of set batter Ali, who scored 55 off 118 deliveries with the help of five fours.

Talat was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Shaheens when he added 72 runs for the sixth wicket with Rohail Nazir.

Talat remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens with a 94-ball 56, which featured five fours.

Rohail, who brought up his 11th first-class half-century, also added valuable 29 runs for the ninth wicket with Sameen Gul (13) as the duo took Shaheens’ total from 228-8 to 258 all out.

Test pacer Vishwa Fernando led the bowling charge for Sri Lanka ‘A’ with four wickets while Isitha Wijesundara and Nisala Tharaka bagged two each.

In response, Sri Lanka closed the day with 77-1 on the board in their second innings, reducing the deficit to 66 runs.

Khurram Shahzad, who bagged four wickets in the first innings, drew an early success for the Shaheens as he removed Oshada Fernando for a five-ball duck in the first over.

Ahan Wickramasinghe and Nipun Dhananjaya, unbeaten on 48 and 23, recovered Sri Lanka ‘A’ with an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the second wicket to take their team to stumps safely.