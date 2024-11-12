Indian government delays approval to blind team for T20 WC in Pakistan amid CT25 row

ndian blind cricket team - CABI

After India’s reported refusal to send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, their blind team’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup is also uncertain as the side awaits approval from the government.

Despite being issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sports ministry, the Indian blind team could not get the approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to visit Pakistan for the mega event.

The fourth edition of the Blind T20 World Cup will run from November 23 to December 3 with matches scheduled in Lahore and Multan.

General Secretary Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Shailendra Yadav shared that they have been waiting for the government’s approval since the last two weeks.

“We need yes or no from the government,” said Yadav.

The last time India blind team played a bilateral series in Pakistan was in 2014.

"In 2018, the [India] government denied the clearance to visit Pakistan and in 2023, the Pakistan team skipped the tournament when it was held in India," Yadav stated.

"We will go by whatever the government will direct us. If they say yes, we will go and if they say no, we will not go. We just need clarity from the government."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has adopted a firm stance over India’s delay in giving the go-ahead to its blind team, stating that the tournament would proceed as per the schedule regardless of India’s participation.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah further shared that Pakistan had issued visas to the rival team but their government is delaying the approval.

"All other teams are coming to Pakistan for the World Cup. If one team doesn’t show up, it won’t affect our preparations," Shah said.

The development came amid the reports, suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing the directives of the federal government.