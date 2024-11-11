ICC to face possible financial losses if Pakistan boycott India matches

Pakistan to ban ICC events in India over political interference. -PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan is taking a decisive stand in response to India’s refusal to send its cricket team to the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, potentially boycotting ICC events in India if India continues to mix politics with sports and refused to tour Pakistan for the event. This move could have major financial and structural consequences for global cricket.

For over a decade, Pakistan has demonstrated flexibility, participating in multiple ICC events in India and even helping ICC and BCCI avoid contractual issues with broadcasters. But after India’s recent decision to skip the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which led to a hybrid format, Pakistan’s government is considering a policy restricting Pakistani teams from competing against India unless sports and politics are separated.

A full boycott of matches against India, as it is advised by the Pakistani government, could affect multiple ICC tournaments scheduled in India between 2024 and 2031. Pakistan’s absence could weaken viewership and ICC’s projected revenue from broadcasters and sponsors. The ICC, which secured $3.2 billion from broadcast rights for the 2024-2027 cycle and anticipates $1 billion more in other revenue, relies heavily on marquee events featuring Pakistan and India, which consistently attract record viewership and engagement.

“No India vs Pakistan games in ICC events mean all broadcast and sponsorship deals would fall out,” said a source which said that a match in ICC event is important for global cricket.

In recent years, the ICC has made sure that India plays Pakistan at least once in each of global cricketing events, ensuring a major chunk of revenue from this game.

The India-Pakistan match at the 2023 World Cup drew unprecedented interest, with 173 million viewers on Indian TV and 225 million digital viewers. The 2021 T20 World Cup match between the two sides reached 167 million viewers and drove 15.9 billion minutes of engagement in India alone, highlighting Pakistan’s role in generating cricket viewership and revenue figures.

Without Pakistan’s participation, the ICC could face contractual challenges with broadcasters and sponsors expecting both teams to play in high-stakes matches. Legal disputes with commercial partners, potential revenue drops, and a decline in ICC’s financial distribution to member nations are likely consequences.

Such a reduction could impact on countries that depend on these distributions to sustain their cricket programs. The BCCI, who will receive biggest share of ICC revenue will also suffer due to this issue.

“Pakistan’s role is crucial not just for the game but for cricket’s financial ecosystem,” said a senior official from a multinational sponsor. “Pakistan draws top sponsors and viewers, which translates to revenue for the ICC and all cricketing nations.”

In contrast to other boards’ financial dependence on India, Pakistan has maintained its cricket program without playing bilateral series against India and without Pakistan’s player getting opportunity to participate in cash-rich Indian Premier League since 2009 and has achieved major titles like the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan’s stability contrasts with other boards that rely on India financially, as seen in the ICC’s recent scheduling for the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India’s matches are strategically planned in New York and Guyana to maximize revenue.

Preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan are well underway. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice confirmed Pakistan as the host in September 2024, with venue upgrades ongoing in Lahore and Karachi.

The tournament’s budget has received ICC approval, and Pakistan’s commitment to the event has been met with support from the ICC’s Chief Executives’ Committee and Board.