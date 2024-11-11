AUS vs PAK: Pakistan team reaches Brisbane for T20I series

Pakistan Cricket Team arrives in Brisbane for T20I series. -PCB

BRISBANE: The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan’s T20I squad reached here on Monday for the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia.

According to the details, a total of nine T20I series-bound players reached here from Perth, while six members of Pakistan’s ODI squad — Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Aamir Jamal, Faisal Akram and Mohammad Hasnain — returned home.

Whereas, the remaining six players of Pakistan’s T20I squad — Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousaf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan, who underwent a five-day training camp in Karachi until November 6, had already arrived here.

Upon their arrival, the Pakistan’s T20I squad will enjoy a rest day tomorrow before holding a training camp on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that the first T20I between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to take place on November 14 here at The Gabba.

The second T20I will be played on November 16 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, followed by the final fixture on November 18 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pakistan, on Sunday, staged an astounding comeback from 1-0 down to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1, their first in Australia since 2002.

Australia secured a narrow two-wicket victory in the series opener, while Pakistan romped to a nine-wicket win in the second, followed by an eight-wicket triumph in the series decider.

Pakistan’s T20I squad for Australia tour: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan