Gillespie slams Australia for prioritising Border-Gavaskar Trophy over Pakistan ODIs

Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach Jason Gillespie called out Cricket Australia (CA) for prioritising the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) over the ODI series against Pakistan.

Gillespie’s interim stint as Pakistan’s white-ball coach led the side to achieve history as the green shirts claimed their first series victory in Australia since 2002.

Pakistan suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener last Monday but staged an astounding comeback by securing comprehensive victories over Australia in the remaining two fixtures and sealed a drought-ending series victory.

Australia’s key players are busy preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against India, scheduled to commence on November 22 in Perth.

The CA is actively promoting the upcoming Test series, something which Gillespie did not see for the recently-concluded ODI series between Pakistan and Australia.

"To be honest, I pretty much saw no promotion of our one-day series by Cricket Australia, which was a bit of a surprise. It’s pretty obvious that they’re prioritizing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India because I saw no promotion of this series,” Gillespie told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Fox do a great job promoting but it was pretty clear to us where CA’s priorities lie. That’s their prerogative and their decision but I just didn’t see any advertising, and promotion of this one-day series at all,” he added.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the ODI series, Gillespie shared that he was ‘pleased’ that Pakistan beat Australia in a convincing manner.

"What we saw in this series was our bowling exposed some flaws in the Australian batting. I’m sure the Australians will look to right some wrongs and improve some things. That’s what good players and good teams do, you learn and adjust and adapt and be ready for the next challenge. It was pleasing not just to beat Australia but beat them pretty convincingly,” Gillespie concluded.