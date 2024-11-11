Babar Azam among Michael Vaughan's top three Pakistan batters of all time

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (right) and Babar Azam. —Reuters/ AFP/ File

Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked star batter Babar Azam among his list of top three Pakistan batters of all time.

Vaughan, who was a part of the broadcast team for the recently-concluded three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, mentioned some of the best batters to represent Pakistan during his conversation with legendary Australian wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist.

The former England captain shared that he would place Babar at the third spot in the list of the best Pakistan batters of all time.

Vaughan acknowledged Babar’s recent struggles in Test cricket but expressed his hope for the star batter to reclaim his lost form.

“I am going to go with a modern-day player, a modern-day asset. Just lost his place in the Test team, but I’m sure he’ll get it back. He is world-class across all formats,” Michael Vaughan said.

“His average is 47 across those formats, and in ODIs, he’s nearly averaging 57.”



Vaughan then named former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, highlighting his ability to excel across formats and ability to hit big shots.

“The Big Inzy… you get him across all formats. He didn’t rely on running between wickets. He didn’t need to because he could just whack it out of the ground,” Vaughan remarked.

The former England captain then went on to pick Javed Miandad as the best Pakistan batter of all time. He showered praise on Miandad for his ‘competitive’ mindset and mastery in playing sweep shots.

“I had this player in my top three Pakistan players of all time two nights ago – Javed Miandad. What a player,” Vaughan said.

“Just a wonderful competitor! Back in the 80s, skill and ferocity. He was probably the first I ever saw who swept the ball brilliantly across all formats.”