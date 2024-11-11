Flick says 'no excuses' after Barca's shock defeat at Real Sociedad

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts - Reuters

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offered 'no excuses' for his side's shock 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday that ended their seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Flick praised their opponents' performance and said Barca had to move on. Flick's side are still top of the LaLiga standings on 33 points, six ahead Real Madrid who have a game in hand in second.

"Today was not our day," Flick told a press conference.

"I think we have to accept this result because they played decisively. It's clear, there are no excuses. We didn't create enough chances.

"We started well with the ball, I was happy, but then we started to suffer and their goal came. We also made some bad decisions and that's something we have to live with."

Barca had scored in every single match they played until Sunday, but finished the game at San Sebastian with no shots on target.

Real Sociedad created several chances and could have won by a wider margin following a series of bad mistakes by an erratic Barca defence, something that Flick thinks they will have to study carefully.

"The responsibility for the defeat is ours. We could and should have played much better," Flick said.

"We haven't held possession of the ball the way we wanted and suffered. But the games we have played before have been fantastic and I appreciate what the team has done so far this season.

"We tried until the last second, united, and I told the team that. But today we weren't strong enough to deserve a better result."