Mohammad Hafeez reacts to India's refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez - AFP

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his disappointment over India’s refusal to tour Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in the February-March window next year.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Hafeez shared that it was his dream to witness the Indian team visiting Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

“It was a day dream that India will come to Pakistan to play #ChampionsTrophy2025,” wrote Hafeez.

The former all-rounder also criticised India’s concerns regarding their national men’s team security and expressed his anticipation for a ‘strong’ and ‘surprising’ response from the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB.

Hafeez’s remarks came in light of the reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing the directives of the federal government.

Meanwhile, the PCB, as per the sources, is planning to take a strict action against India and will write a letter to the ICC to seek a written explanation from the BCCI regarding its decision.

Sources further claimed that the PCB would cite the examples of 1996 and 2003 Men’s Cricket World Cups to counter India’s narrative of not visiting Pakistan.

For the unversed, Australia and West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka for the 1996 mega event, while in 2003, New Zealand and England decided against travelling to Kenya and Zimbabwe respectively. On both instances, the ICC had awarded the points to their respective oppositions.

Meanwhile, the PCB would also highlight that the venues of ICC tournaments were never changed despite any participating team’s refusal.

Considering the aforementioned examples, the PCB may also propose the ‘minus-India’ formula for the Champions Trophy 2025.